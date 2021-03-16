The Non-Executive of Parex Resources (Other OTC: PARXF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Parex Resources (PARXF – Research Report), Carmen Sylvain, sold shares of PARXF for $22.17K.

This is Sylvain’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions. In addition to Carmen Sylvain, 2 other PARXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.91 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, Parex Resources has an average volume of 26.17K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.72, reflecting a -22.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Parex Resources has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Parex Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Its operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.