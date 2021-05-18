The Non-Executive of Paramount Resources (Other OTC: PRMRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Paramount Resources (PRMRF – Research Report), Robert M Macdonald, sold shares of PRMRF for $49.84K.

In addition to Robert M Macdonald, one other PRMRF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paramount Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $280 million and GAAP net loss of -$82,477,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a GAAP net loss of $235 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.10 and a one-year low of $1.08.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.40, reflecting a -13.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Paramount Resources has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert M Macdonald’s trades have generated a 20.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.