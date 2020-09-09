The Non-Executive of Paramount Resources (Other OTC: PRMRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Paramount Resources (PRMRF – Research Report), James Geral Bell, bought shares of PRMRF for $5,850.

Following this transaction James Geral Bell’s holding in the company was increased by 17% to a total of $30.51K.

The company has a one-year high of $6.03 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Paramount Resources has an average volume of 140.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.49, reflecting a 18.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Paramount Resources has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Geral Bell's trades have generated a -14.7% average return based on past transactions.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.