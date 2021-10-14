The Non-Executive of Pampa Metals (Other OTC: PMMCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Pampa Metals (PMMCF – Research Report), Amrit Paul Singh Gill, bought shares of PMMCF for $20.75K.

Following this transaction Amrit Paul Singh Gill’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $226.7K.

PMMCF’s market cap is $11.36 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90. Currently, Pampa Metals has an average volume of 180. The company has a one-year high of $1.07 and a one-year low of $0.23.

Amrit Paul Singh Gill's trades have generated a -5.9% average return based on past transactions.

