The Non-Executive of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Ovintiv (OVV – Research Report), Howard John Mayson, sold shares of OVV for $68.7K.

This is Mayson’s first Sell trade following 13 Buy transactions. Following Howard John Mayson’s last OVV Sell transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.30 and a one-year low of $2.10.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $11.88, reflecting a -27.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $137.4K worth of OVV shares and purchased $58.3K worth of OVV shares. The insider sentiment on Ovintiv has been positive according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ovintiv, Inc. produces and develops multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas producing plays. The firm operates through the following segments: Canadian Operations, USA Operations and Market Optimization. The Canadian Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within Canada. The USA Operations segment includes the exploration for, development of, and production of oil, NGLs, natural gas and other related activities within the United States. The Market Optimization segment’s activities are managed by the Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals team, which is primarily responsible for the sale of the Company’s proprietary production to third party customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.