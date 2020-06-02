The Non-Executive of Ovation Science (Other OTC: OVATF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Ovation Science (OVATF – Research Report), Ian Howard, sold shares of OVATF for $9,000.

Based on Ovation Science’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108.6K and GAAP net loss of -$302,575. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49.51K and had a GAAP net loss of $205.7K. Currently, Ovation Science has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.07.

Ovation Science, Inc. engages in the business of sub licensing rights to use Invisicare, a patented drug delivery technology used in topical and transdermal skin products containing hemp seed oil, and cannabis products. It includes delivery of active ingredients, market game changer and future developments. The company was founded on July 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.