The Non-Executive of Osisko Mining (Other OTC: OBNNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Osisko Mining (OBNNF – Research Report), Amy Joy Satov, bought shares of OBNNF for $15.28K.

This recent transaction increases Amy Joy Satov’s holding in the company by 18% to a total of $73.75K. In addition to Amy Joy Satov, 12 other OBNNF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 265.68K. The company has a one-year high of $3.23 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.17, reflecting a -29.8% downside. Starting in November 2019, OBNNF received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including RBC Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $8.34M worth of OBNNF shares and purchased $31.48K worth of OBNNF shares. The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been neutral according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.