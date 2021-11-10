The Non-Executive of Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Osino Resources (OSIIF – Research Report), Lazarus Openituuka Shigwedha, bought shares of OSIIF for $10K.

Following this transaction Lazarus Openituuka Shigwedha’s holding in the company was increased by 21% to a total of $55.52K. In addition to Lazarus Openituuka Shigwedha, one other OSIIF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.69. The company has a one-year high of $1.40 and a one-year low of $0.80.

Starting in January 2021, OSIIF received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Osino Resources has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.