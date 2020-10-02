The Non-Executive of Orocobre (Other OTC: OROCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Orocobre (OROCF – Research Report), Leanne Heywood, bought shares of OROCF for $15K.

Following this transaction Leanne Heywood’s holding in the company was increased by 31% to a total of $45.75K. In addition to Leanne Heywood, 2 other OROCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Orocobre has an average volume of 55.00K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.40, reflecting a 32.1% upside.

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.