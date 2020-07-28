The Non-Executive of OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of OrganiGram Holdings (OGI – Research Report), Stephen A Smith, bought shares of OGI for $7,000.

Following this transaction Stephen A Smith’s holding in the company was increased by 63% to a total of $13.7K. This is Smith’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:MAV back in November 2019

The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $1.09.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.49, reflecting a -46.2% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy OGI with a $3.00 price target. Five different firms, including Raymond James and Alliance Global Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.