The Non-Executive of OrganiGram Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of OrganiGram Holdings (OGI – Research Report), Dexter D S John, exercised options to sell 20,770 OGI shares for a total transaction value of $37.8K.

Based on OrganiGram Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.4 million and GAAP net loss of -$38,591,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.45 million. OGI’s market cap is $339 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a one-year high of $3.64 and a one-year low of $1.01.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.93, reflecting a -27.5% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy OGI with a $2.50 price target.

OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and sale of medical marijuana. Its products include strains, cannabis oils, and vaporizrs. The company was founded on July 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Moncton, Canada.