The Non-Executive of Orea Mining (Other OTC: OREAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Orea Mining (OREAF – Research Report), Peter Lawrence Gianulis, sold shares of OREAF for $207.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbus Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its properties include French Guiana. The company was founded on May 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.