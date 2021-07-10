The Non-Executive of Orea Mining (Other OTC: OREAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Orea Mining (OREAF – Research Report), Peter Lawrence Gianulis, bought shares of OREAF for $92.5K.

Following this transaction Peter Lawrence Gianulis’ holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $578K. In addition to Peter Lawrence Gianulis, 3 other OREAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OREAF’s market cap is $15.46 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.80. Currently, Orea Mining has an average volume of 23.32K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbus Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its properties include French Guiana. The company was founded on May 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.