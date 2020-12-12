The Non-Executive of Obsidian Energy (Other OTC: OBELF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Obsidian Energy (OBELF – Research Report), John Byrdson, sold shares of OBELF for $24.01K.

Currently, Obsidian Energy has an average volume of 55.37K. OBELF’s market cap is $39.05 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a one-year high of $0.95 and a one-year low of $0.13.

The insider sentiment on Obsidian Energy has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages the production of oil and gas. It also involves in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Alberta Viking, Deep Basin, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.