The Non-Executive of Northern Dynasty Minerals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK – Research Report), Gordon Bruce Keep, exercised options to sell 9,400 NAK shares for a total transaction value of $8,554.

In addition to Gordon Bruce Keep, 9 other NAK executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Gordon Bruce Keep’s last NAK Sell transaction on January 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.5%.

NAK’s market cap is $479 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.10. Currently, Northern Dynasty Minerals has an average volume of 195.80M. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.31.

The insider sentiment on Northern Dynasty Minerals has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.