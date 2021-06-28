The Non-Executive of Norden Crown Metals (Other OTC: NOCRD) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Norden Crown Metals (NOCRD – Research Report), Jorge Patricio Varas, bought shares of NOCRD for $100K.

Following this transaction Jorge Patricio Varas’ holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $1.37 million. In addition to Jorge Patricio Varas, one other NOCRD executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Norden Crown Metals has an average volume of 866.

Jorge Patricio Varas’ trades have generated a 21.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Boreal Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the discovery of zinc, copper, silver, gold, cobalt, and nickel deposits in mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. Its projects include Gumsberg VMS, Adak VMS, Burfjord IOCG, Tynset VMS, Modum Cobalt, and Guldgruvan Cobalt. The firm is engaged in one business activity; acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals. The company was founded on December 31, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.