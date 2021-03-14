The Non-Executive of NioCorp Developments is Exercising Options

On March 12 it was reported that the Non-Executive of NioCorp Developments (NIOBF – Research Report), David Coates Beling, exercised options to sell 158,975 NIOBF shares for a total transaction value of $186K.

This recent transaction decreases David Coates Beling’s holding in the company by 40% to a total of $525.4K. In addition to David Coates Beling, 6 other NIOBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 650.64K. NIOBF’s market cap is $258 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -41.10. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 75.24.

The insider sentiment on NioCorp Developments has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.