The Non-Executive of News Corp is Exercising Options

On October 5 it was reported that the Non-Executive of News Corp (NWSA – Research Report), Masroor Siddiqui, exercised options to sell 2,678 NWSA shares for a total transaction value of $63.5K.

Following Masroor Siddiqui’s last NWSA Sell transaction on October 03, 2018, the stock climbed by 10.9%. In addition to Masroor Siddiqui, 2 other NWSA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on News Corp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion and GAAP net loss of -$14,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.92 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $397 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $12.79. NWSA’s market cap is $14.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.13, reflecting a -27.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on News Corp has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing. The Book Publishing segment consists of HarperCollins which publishes and supply consumer books through print, digital, and audio formats. The Digital Real Estate Services segment offers property and property-related advertising and services as well as financial services. The Subscription Video Services segment provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers, and other commercial licensees via cable, satellite and Internet Protocol, and distribution. The Other segment refers to general corporate overhead expenses, corporate strategy group, and costs related to the U.K. Newspaper Matters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.