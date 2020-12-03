The Non-Executive of Newrange Gold (Other OTC: NRGOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Newrange Gold (NRGOF – Research Report), Robert Alexander Archer, bought shares of NRGOF for $11K.

Following this transaction Robert Alexander Archer’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $221.1K.

NRGOF’s market cap is $11.42 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.00. Currently, Newrange Gold has an average volume of 246.94K.

Starting in February 2020, NRGOF received 13 Buy ratings in a row.

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.