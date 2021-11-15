The Non-Executive of New Placer Dome Gold (Other OTC: NPDCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of New Placer Dome Gold (NPDCF – Research Report), Jordan Trimble, bought shares of NPDCF for $20K.

Following this transaction Jordan Trimble’s holding in the company was increased by 38% to a total of $73.1K. In addition to Jordan Trimble, one other NPDCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Currently, New Placer Dome Gold has an average volume of 10.15K.

The insider sentiment on New Placer Dome Gold has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barrian Mining Corp is a Canada based company engaged in exploration of mineral properties. The company is focused on exploration of projects including The Bolo Project, The Sleeper Asset and Troy.