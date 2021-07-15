The Non-Executive of New Leaf Ventures, Inc. Class A is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of New Leaf Ventures, Inc. Class A (NLVVF – Research Report), Christopher R Cooper, exercised options to sell 67,000 NLVVF shares for a total transaction value of $46.9K.

This is Cooper’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:BGD back in October 2017

Based on New Leaf Ventures, Inc. Class A’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $624.1K and GAAP net loss of -$1,742,427. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $204.2K. NLVVF’s market cap is $17.48 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.80. Currently, New Leaf Ventures, Inc. Class A has an average volume of 277.99K.

New Leaf Ventures Inc is a licensed producer and processor of ultra-premium cannabis.