The Non-Executive of Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Neovasc (NVCN – Research Report), Douglas G Janzen, bought shares of NVCN for $87K.

Following this transaction Douglas G Janzen’s holding in the company was increased by 328% to a total of $112.1K.

Currently, Neovasc has an average volume of 593.24K. NVCN’s market cap is $58.05 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a one-year high of $3.08 and a one-year low of $0.68.

Starting in July 2020, NVCN received 19 Buy ratings in a row.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.