The Non-Executive of National Bank of Canada (Other OTC: NTIOF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of National Bank of Canada (NTIOF – Research Report), Raymond Bachand, bought shares of NTIOF for $12.56K.

Following Raymond Bachand’s last NTIOF Buy transaction on May 22, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.8%. Following this transaction Raymond Bachand’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $131.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on National Bank of Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion and quarterly net profit of $368 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.76 billion and had a net profit of $539 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.73 and a one-year low of $26.77. Currently, National Bank of Canada has an average volume of 960.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $49.43, reflecting a 2.3% upside. Three different firms, including RBC Capital and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on National Bank of Canada has been positive according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment comprises specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses; and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The Other segment encompasses treasury activities such as asset and liability management, liquidity management and funding operations, certain non-recurring items, and unallocated portion of corporate services. The company was founded on May 4, 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.