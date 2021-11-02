The Non-Executive of Namaste Technologies (Other OTC: NXTTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Namaste Technologies (NXTTF – Research Report), Andrew Wilczynski, sold shares of NXTTF for $51.81K.

This is Wilczynski’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Namaste Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate and Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sean E. Dollinger and Kory Zelickson on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.