The Non-Executive of Nabis Holdings (Other OTC: NABIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Nabis Holdings (NABIF – Research Report), Emmanuel Paul, bought shares of NABIF for $12.07K.

This is Paul’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Emmanuel Paul’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $8,813.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nabis Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.31 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,689,268. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.66 million.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $56K worth of NABIF shares and purchased $12.07K worth of NABIF shares. The insider sentiment on Nabis Holdings has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nabis Holdings Inc is a Canadian investment company focused on investing in high quality cash flowing and strategic assets across multiple aspects of the cannabis sector mainly in U.S limited license states with a roadmap to expand globally.