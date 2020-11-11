The Non-Executive of MTY Food Group (Other OTC: MTYFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of MTY Food Group (MTYFF – Research Report), Dickie Orr, sold shares of MTYFF for $232.5K.

Following Dickie Orr’s last MTYFF Sell transaction on October 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $46.35 and a one-year low of $11.00. Currently, MTY Food Group has an average volume of 502.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $35.00, reflecting a -4.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on MTY Food Group has been neutral according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands include, but not limited to Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indienne, TiKi-MiNG, TuTTi FRUTTi, View&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country style, Croissant Plus, JUGO JUICE, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, and Thai Express, Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.