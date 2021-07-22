The Non-Executive of Mount Logan Capital (Other OTC: PYCFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF – Research Report), Perry Nicholas Dellelce, bought shares of PYCFF for $1M.

This recent transaction increases Perry Nicholas Dellelce’s holding in the company by 416% to a total of $1.31 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mount Logan Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.49 million and quarterly net profit of $269K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.29 million. Currently, Mount Logan Capital has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $3.38 and a one-year low of $2.17.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mount Logan Capital Inc is focused on natural resource lending. It is engaged in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in a range of natural resource sectors, including energy, base and precious metals and other commodities, and companies involved in exploration and development, and may also include financing other resource related businesses and investing in public and private equity and quasi-equity securities.