The Non-Executive of Mongolia Growth Group (Other OTC: MNGGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF – Research Report), Bradley Douglas Farquhar, sold shares of MNGGF for $16.02K.

This is Farquhar’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. This is Farquhar’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on INPCF back in June 2018

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. is a real estate investment and development company, which engages in the ownership of commercial investment property assets. It operates through the Investment Property and Corporate segment. The Investment Property segment consists of commercial and residential investment property in Mongolia. The company was founded by Harris Benjamin Kupperman and Jordan Calonego on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.