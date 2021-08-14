The Non-Executive of Mongolia Growth Group (Other OTC: MNGGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Mongolia Growth Group (MNGGF – Research Report), Robert James Scott, bought shares of MNGGF for $13.88K.

Following this transaction Robert James Scott’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $103.5K.

Based on Mongolia Growth Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $249.9K and quarterly net profit of $6.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $225.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million. MNGGF’s market cap is $16.64 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.13.

The insider sentiment on Mongolia Growth Group has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. is a real estate investment and development company, which engages in the ownership of commercial investment property assets. It operates through the Investment Property and Corporate segment. The Investment Property segment consists of commercial and residential investment property in Mongolia. The company was founded by Harris Benjamin Kupperman and Jordan Calonego on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.