The Non-Executive of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO – Research Report), Minhas Mohamed, bought shares of MOGO for $1,799.

In addition to Minhas Mohamed, 2 other MOGO executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Minhas Mohamed’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $125.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 745.30K. The company has a one-year high of $4.03 and a one-year low of $0.55.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.74, reflecting a -54.4% downside. Starting in August 2019, MOGO received 13 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Mogo Finance Technology has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Minhas Mohamed’s trades have generated a 13.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Difference Capital Financial, Inc. is a venture capital company, which engages in investing in growth companies. Its portfolio inludes financial technologies, internet, media and media technologies, technologies, healthcare, and other. The company was founded by Henry Kneis, Paul D. Sparkes, and Michael A. Wekerle on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.