The Non-Executive of Mind Cure Health (Other OTC: MCURF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mind Cure Health (MCURF – Research Report), Kelsey Leigh Ramsden, bought shares of MCURF for $4,537.

Over the last month, Kelsey Leigh Ramsden has reported another 4 Buy trades on MCURF for a total of $49.65K. Following this transaction Kelsey Leigh Ramsden’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $429.1K.

Currently, Mind Cure Health has an average volume of 34.65K. The company has a one-year high of $0.86 and a one-year low of $0.25.

Mind Cure Health Inc is a mental health and wellness company. The company is focused on the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic, functional mushroom extracts. Its products are marketed under the Moonbeam Brand.