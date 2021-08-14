The Non-Executive of Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Methanex (MEOH – Research Report), Paul Michael Dobson, bought shares of MEOH for $100K.

This recent transaction increases Paul Michael Dobson’s holding in the company by 97% to a total of $197.8K. In addition to Paul Michael Dobson, one other MEOH executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Methanex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and quarterly net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $512 million and had a GAAP net loss of $64.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.27 and a one-year low of $20.81. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 145.77K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.88, reflecting a -26.3% downside. Four different firms, including RBC Capital and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $168.6K worth of MEOH shares and purchased $266.2K worth of MEOH shares. The insider sentiment on Methanex has been negative according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.