The Non-Executive of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE MKT: MTA) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA – Research Report), James Beeby, sold shares of MTA for $54.38K.

Following James Beeby’s last MTA Sell transaction on May 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.4%. In addition to James Beeby, 3 other MTA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,081,232. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $887.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.11 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Metalla Royalty & Streaming has an average volume of 183.74K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $54.38K worth of MTA shares and purchased $17.29K worth of MTA shares. The insider sentiment on Metalla Royalty & Streaming has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests. It focuses on producing endeavor and NLGM silver stream; development of Joaquin, Santa Gertrudis, Garrison, Hoyle Pond Extension, West Timmins Extension, and Zaruma royalties; and exploration of Akasaba West and DeSantis Mine royalties. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.