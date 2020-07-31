The Non-Executive of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE MKT: MTA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA – Research Report), Eb Tucker, bought shares of MTA for $10.3K.

Following Eb Tucker’s last MTA Buy transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.9%. In addition to Eb Tucker, one other MTA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Metalla Royalty & Streaming has an average volume of 31.38K. The company has a one-year high of $7.74 and a one-year low of $3.00.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $22.96M worth of MTA shares and purchased $10.3K worth of MTA shares. The insider sentiment on Metalla Royalty & Streaming has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests. It focuses on producing endeavor and NLGM silver stream; development of Joaquin, Santa Gertrudis, Garrison, Hoyle Pond Extension, West Timmins Extension, and Zaruma royalties; and exploration of Akasaba West and DeSantis Mine royalties. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.