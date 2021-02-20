The Non-Executive of Mega Uranium is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Mega Uranium (MGAFF – Research Report), Arni Thomas Johannson, exercised options to sell 100,000 MGAFF shares for a total transaction value of $22.5K.

Following this transaction Arni Thomas Johannson’s holding in the company was decreased by 10% to a total of $183.6K. This is Johannson’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Mega Uranium has an average volume of 353.33K. MGAFF’s market cap is $58.35 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $62.5K worth of MGAFF shares and purchased $75.99K worth of MGAFF shares. The insider sentiment on Mega Uranium has been neutral according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arni Thomas Johannson’s trades have generated a -43.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mega Uranium Ltd. focuses on the exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was founded on January 24, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.