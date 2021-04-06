The Non-Executive of MEG Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report), Robert Bruce Hodgins, exercised options to sell 17,834 MEGEF shares for a total transaction value of $118.4K.

In addition to Robert Bruce Hodgins, 10 other MEGEF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Robert Bruce Hodgins’ last MEGEF Sell transaction on April 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.44 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 13.06K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.51, reflecting a -17.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.72M worth of MEGEF shares and purchased $130.5K worth of MEGEF shares. The insider sentiment on MEG Energy has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Bruce Hodgins’ trades have generated a -11.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.