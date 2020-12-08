The Non-Executive of Marathon Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report), Julian Kemp, exercised options to sell 55,000 MGDPF shares for a total transaction value of $141.8K.

Following Julian Kemp’s last MGDPF Sell transaction on July 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%. In addition to Julian Kemp, one other MGDPF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 66.83K. MGDPF’s market cap is $458 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -70.80. The company has a one-year high of $2.31 and a one-year low of $0.52.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.69, reflecting a -17.5% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MGDPF with a $2.75 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $398.1K worth of MGDPF shares and purchased $117K worth of MGDPF shares. The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.