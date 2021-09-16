The Non-Executive of Makara Mining (Other OTC: MAKAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Makara Mining (MAKAF – Research Report), Jatinder Dhaliwal, bought shares of MAKAF for $6,187.

Currently, Makara Mining has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.64. The company has a one-year high of $0.92 and a one-year low of $0.08.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.05K worth of MAKAF shares and purchased $6,187 worth of MAKAF shares.

Makara Mining Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada. It will begin an extensive drill program on its signature Rude Creek Gold Project and the Kenora Gold Project in west-central Yukon and Northwestern Ontario.