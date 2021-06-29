The Non-Executive of Mailru Group (Other OTC: MLRYY) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Mailru Group (MLRYY – Research Report), Jan G C M Bune, sold shares of MLRYY for $141.8K.

Based on Mailru Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.74 billion and GAAP net loss of -$2,465,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.62 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $9.08 billion. The company has a one-year high of $29.62 and a one-year low of $15.20. MLRYY’s market cap is $5.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -31.00.

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.