The Non-Executive of Magnetic North Acquisition (Other OTC: BKBLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Magnetic North Acquisition (BKBLF – Research Report), John Stanley Kowal, bought shares of BKBLF for $44.44K.

This recent transaction increases John Stanley Kowal’s holding in the company by 28% to a total of $12.49K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Magnetic North Acquisition’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $92.82K and GAAP net loss of -$516,319. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.29 million. BKBLF’s market cap is $36.12 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -42.80. Currently, Magnetic North Acquisition has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. provides merchant banking services. The company was founded on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.