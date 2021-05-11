The Non-Executive of Lundin Mining (Other OTC: LUNMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report), Jack Oliver Lundin, sold shares of LUNMF for $597.2K.

In addition to Jack Oliver Lundin, one other LUNMF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $681 million and quarterly net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $378 million and had a GAAP net loss of $111 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 63.62K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold LUNMF with a $15.00 price target. Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.54, reflecting a -9.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Mining has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.