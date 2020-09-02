The Non-Executive of Lundin Gold (Other OTC: FTMNF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Lundin Gold (FTMNF – Research Report), Istvan Zollei, sold shares of FTMNF for $955.1K.

In addition to Istvan Zollei, 4 other FTMNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lundin Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.15 million and GAAP net loss of -$64,374,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $30.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $3.47. Currently, Lundin Gold has an average volume of 14.35K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.85, reflecting a -27.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $955.1K worth of FTMNF shares and purchased $918.6K worth of FTMNF shares. The insider sentiment on Lundin Gold has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Istvan Zollei's trades have generated a 1.4% average return based on past transactions.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.