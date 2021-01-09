The Non-Executive of Lundin Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Lundin Gold (FTMNF – Research Report), Paul Mcrae, exercised options to sell 100,000 FTMNF shares for a total transaction value of $1.18M.

Following Paul Mcrae’s last FTMNF Sell transaction on September 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.8%. In addition to Paul Mcrae, 2 other FTMNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lundin Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $119 million and quarterly net profit of $27.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $39.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Lundin Gold has an average volume of 11.78K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33, reflecting a -33.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Gold has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lundin Gold, Inc. is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.