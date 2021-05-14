The Non-Executive of Luminex Resources (Other OTC: LUMIF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Luminex Resources (LUMIF – Research Report), John H Wright, bought shares of LUMIF for $74.88K.

This recent transaction increases John H Wright’s holding in the company by 24% to a total of $323.8K. In addition to John H Wright, 3 other LUMIF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LUMIF’s market cap is $55.52 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.40. Currently, Luminex Resources has an average volume of 11.97K. The company has a one-year high of $0.81 and a one-year low of $0.43.

The insider sentiment on Luminex Resources has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, and Orquideas and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.