The Non-Executive of Loblaw Companies (Other OTC: LBLCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Loblaw Companies (LBLCF – Research Report), William A Downe, bought shares of LBLCF for $255.4K.

Following this transaction William A Downe’s holding in the company was increased by 25% to a total of $985.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Loblaw Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $345 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.66 billion and had a net profit of $334 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.05 and a one-year low of $43.27. Currently, Loblaw Companies has an average volume of 571.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.36, reflecting a -22.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Loblaw Companies has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William A Downe’s trades have generated a -6.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is a food retailer, which engages in the provision of drugstore, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and Aasociate-owned drug stores, and also includes in-store pharmacies and other health and beauty products, gas bars and apparel and other general merchandise. The Financial Services segment offers credit card services, loyalty programs, insurance brokerage services, personal banking services provided by a major Canadian chartered bank, deposit taking services and telecommunication services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.