The Non-Executive of Lithoquest Diamonds (Other OTC: CWVWF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lithoquest Diamonds (CWVWF – Research Report), Michael D Sweatman, bought shares of CWVWF for $25K.

Following this transaction Michael D Sweatman’s holding in the company was increased by 81% to a total of $50.53K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CWVWF’s market cap is $7.59 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.10. Currently, Lithoquest Diamonds has an average volume of .

Michael D Sweatman’s trades have generated a 1.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lithoquest Diamonds, Inc. is an exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the purpose of diamond mining. It holds interest in North Kimberley Diamond Project. The company was founded on February 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.