The Non-Executive of Lions Bay Mining (Other OTC: LMNGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lions Bay Mining (LMNGF – Research Report), Vicente Benjamin Asuncion, bought shares of LMNGF for $48K.

This recent transaction increases Vicente Benjamin Asuncion’s holding in the company by 343% to a total of $46.22K. This is Asuncion’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:BRZ back in August 2018

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 65.96. Currently, Lions Bay Mining has an average volume of .

Vicente Benjamin Asuncion’s trades have generated a 11.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Lions Bay Mining Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. The company currently retains five mineral properties, with four in the Yukon Canada and one in Nevada. The Yukon properties include the, HY Jay, VM, VBA and Big properties and the Nevada property is located at Fish Lake in Esmeralda County.