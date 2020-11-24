The Non-Executive of Linamar (Other OTC: LIMAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Linamar (LIMAF – Research Report), Lisa Ellen Forwell, bought shares of LIMAF for $24.06K.

Following this transaction Lisa Ellen Forwell’s holding in the company was increased by 80% to a total of $41.28K. Following Lisa Ellen Forwell’s last LIMAF Buy transaction on August 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $47.17 and a one-year low of $17.02.

Three different firms, including BMO Capital and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.77, reflecting a -4.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Linamar has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment. These segments are further divided into five operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging, Skyjack and Agriculture. The Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting and Forging operating groups focus on precision metallic components, modules and systems for powertrain, driveline and body systems designed for global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle and industrial markets. Linamar was founded by Frank J. Hasenfratz on August 17, 1966 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.