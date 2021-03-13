The Non-Executive of Liberty Gold (Other OTC: LGDTF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Liberty Gold (LGDTF – Research Report), Donald Arthur Mclnnes, bought shares of LGDTF for $78.2K.

Following this transaction Donald Arthur Mclnnes’ holding in the company was increased by 16% to a total of $498.2K.

LGDTF’s market cap is $352 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 65.30. Currently, Liberty Gold has an average volume of 246.77K. The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.38.

Starting in June 2020, LGDTF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $310.9K worth of LGDTF shares and purchased $152.8K worth of LGDTF shares. The insider sentiment on Liberty Gold has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Donald Arthur Mclnnes' trades have generated a -29.1% average return based on past transactions.

Liberty Gold Corp. is engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. Its projects include Kinsley, Goldstrike, TV Tower, Black Pine and Halilaga which are located in Turkey, Nevada and Utah. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.