The Non-Executive of Lexington Biosciences (Other OTC: LXGTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Lexington Biosciences (LXGTF – Research Report), John Bryan Disher, bought shares of LXGTF for $61.01K.

In addition to John Bryan Disher, 2 other LXGTF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

John Bryan Disher's trades have generated a 14.2% average return based on past transactions.

Lexington Biosciences Inc is a Canada based company that develops and commercializes non-invasive diagnostic products for cardiovascular health that integrate with centralized data analysis applications to provide medical professionals and consumers key insights into their critical health metrics.